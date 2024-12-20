Ho Ho Express lands at Ontario Walmart

ONTARIO, Oregon — The Ho Ho Express has landed in Ontario, with 250 kids, 200 helpers, and nearly a dozen buses. For almost 40 years, the Ho Ho Express has been spreading holiday cheer across the western Treasure Valley. Two weeks ago we showed you a behind-the-scenes look at how community comic and all-around good guy Joe Malay and his crew organize busloads of kids to go Christmas shopping — and the kids waste no time.

The concept is simple, the Ho Ho Express takes hundreds of children to area stores, including the Ontario Walmart and gives them 50 dollars to spend on anything they want for anyone they want.

"I bought one for my sister and one for me. It's her Christmas present... she's just the sweetest girl."

Joe Malay has been a personal friend of Santa's for over 50 years, who told me Santa needed a friend with a gift of gab and the rest they say history.

"Merry Christmas, and are you going home to wrap your presents? And who did you get your presents for? From Santa, laughter, did you buy some presents for your friends or family or just you?," I asked.

"I buy some stuff for my family and me."

I asked the jolly old man himself what makes this so special for him and all his helpers. "There's smiles on those that are helping those that are receiving there's smiles on our hearts for doing good I'm just blessed I have the health to do this every year. My friend calls me down from the North Pole to do this."