Flooding risks rise along Malheur and Owyhee Rivers

Heavy snowpack and high reservoir levels are prompting the Malheur County Emergency Management Office to warn the public about the potential for rising river levels in the region.

The office says as of March 20 that Malheur River levels are just below moderate flood stage. They're also monitoring the Owyhee River for any changing conditions.

They add high snowpack and reservoir levels are contributing to increased water flow and dam releases. Currently, people living in the Ontario and Harper areas are reporting road issues and water pooling near their homes.

Officials warn people to stay out of floodwaters and pay attention to road closure signs. Flood water can hide how damaged a road is. Flood water can also damage your vehicle or stall an engine if it gets inside.

Health officials also warn people not to use water from private wells that may have been flooded. You can contact the Malheur County Environmental Health line at 541-473-5186 if you have any questions about septic systems, well testing, or possible contamination due to flood waters.

They say to follow Malheur County Emergency Management on Facebook for updates as the situation evolves.

