Fish & Game official records tense face off with mountain lion in the Owyhees

MALHEUR COUNTY, Idaho — In October, a wildlife technician with Idaho Fish & Game was sent into the Owyhees to initiate a "cause of death investigation" regarding a male mule deer that was collared with a GPS tracker.

When the technician arrived at the deceased buck's location, she encountered an adult mountain lion and two juveniles near the carcass of the deer.

In what is considered best practice for such encounters, the official did not run away or turn her back from the confrontation but instead shouted at the lion while slowly backing away.

Typically, mountain lions scatter when humans approach such kills, and encounters like this are increasingly rare in the wild.

However, according to an Idaho Fish & Game news release, "mountain lion predation is a leading cause of death in both mule deer and California bighorn sheep."

Idaho Fish & Game recommends taking the following actions if you encounter a mountain lion in the wild:

Do not run

Do not turn your back on the lion, crouch down, or try to hide

Remain facing the lion and slowly back away. Leave the animal an escape route

Try to appear as large as possible

Shout, wave your arms, and throw objects if the lion does not back off

The official's investigation was just a small part of a larger initiative by Fish & Game to better understand the various factors that contribute to buck survival throughout Idaho.