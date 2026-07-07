Fire destroys vacant home, burns 2 acres near Ontario

ONTARIO, Oregon — A vegetation fire destroyed a vacant home and burned about 2 acres Monday afternoon in the Ontario Rural Fire Protection District, according to a social media post from Ontario Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 3:11 p.m. to the area of 392 Outlook Drive after receiving reports of a vegetation fire threatening a residence, the department said in a social media post.

When crews arrived, they found about 1 acre of dry vegetation burning toward a vacant home and shop, with nearby homes and a large grain field also threatened.

Ontario Fire & Rescue requested mutual aid from several neighboring agencies, and firefighters spent several hours working to contain the fire.

Firefighters from Payette, Vale, Nyssa, Fruitland, New Plymouth, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service and Gem County assisted with the response.

Treasure Valley Paramedics provided medical support and rehabilitation services, while the Malheur County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.

By the time the fire was extinguished, about 2 acres had burned and the vacant residence was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.