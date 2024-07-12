Watch Now
Burn ban in effect for Ontario

Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 12, 2024

ONTARIO, Oregon — Starting today, July 12, there is a burn ban in effect in both the city and surrounding rural areas of Ontario.

The burn ban extends to open burns as well as burning in a barrel. The only exceptions are for agricultural burns, which will require a separate permit issued at Ontario City Hall, firefighter training, and cooking food exclusively within a contained gas or charcoal grill.

Ontario Fire & Rescue asks that if you see someone burning illegally, call non-emergency dispatch to report it at (541) 473-5125.

