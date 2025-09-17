Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMalheur County

Actions

Brush fire burns 4 acres near I-84 in Ontario, no injuries reported

Copy of THUMBNAIL TEMPLATE (13).png
Ontario Oregon Fire &amp; Rescue
Copy of THUMBNAIL TEMPLATE (13).png
Posted

ONTARIO, Oregon — Ontario Fire & Rescue crews battled a brush fire Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 84 near milepost 375.5, east of the freeway and close to the Snake River.

The fire, reported around 3:12 p.m., burned about four acres of grass, timber and timber litter. Crews from Ontario and neighboring agencies worked more than seven hours to contain the flames.

Several unhoused camps in the area were at risk but ulimately not damaged, and no injuries were reported. One westbound lane of I-84 was closed for a few hours during the response.

Thirty-one firefighters, two medics, and Oregon Department of Transportation staff were involved, accoding to Ontario Fire and Rescue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights