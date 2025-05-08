Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Love Your Neighborhood: Try woodworking at Maker Shop Boise

Maker Shop Boise offers memberships, and classes to handcraft wooden items.
Posted
and last updated

Located at 6883 W. Overland Rd. in South Boise, Maker Shop Boise offers a woodworking facility with a full suite of tools. The shop provides a space for individuals to work on projects ranging from cutting boards to cabinets and epoxy creations like charcuterie boards, kitchen spoons, to floating shelves.

Maker Shop Boise emphasizes education and community, offering classes in partnership with Woodcraft of Boise. These classes cater to various skill levels, from beginners to advanced woodworkers.

The shop fosters a collaborative environment where members can learn from mentors and each other.

For more information on memberships, classes, and shop hours, visit www.makershopboise.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights