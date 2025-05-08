Love Your Neighborhood: Try woodworking at Maker Shop Boise

Located at 6883 W. Overland Rd. in South Boise, Maker Shop Boise offers a woodworking facility with a full suite of tools. The shop provides a space for individuals to work on projects ranging from cutting boards to cabinets and epoxy creations like charcuterie boards, kitchen spoons, to floating shelves.

Maker Shop Boise emphasizes education and community, offering classes in partnership with Woodcraft of Boise. These classes cater to various skill levels, from beginners to advanced woodworkers.

The shop fosters a collaborative environment where members can learn from mentors and each other.

For more information on memberships, classes, and shop hours, visit www.makershopboise.com.