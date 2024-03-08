Crafting connections: Maker Shop carves out a community for woodworking in South Boise

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — In the heart of South Boise on Overland Road, Maker Shop is a destination for people to hone their craft and forge connections through woodworking.



With its array of tools, workshops, and welcoming atmosphere, Maker Shop creates a space for all skill levels.

You can visit their website for more information on classes and membership.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In South Boise, along Overland Road, craftsmanship meets community at Maker Shop. A haven for woodworking enthusiasts, Maker Shop offers not just tools and space, but a vibrant community where members and students come together to create something special.

"If you're interested in woodworking or if you have a desire to learn woodworking, it's a place that you can come," says Eldfrick.

Maker Shop provides the tools and workspace; visitors bring along their own glue, wood, and ideas. With classes ranging from beginner-friendly sessions to advanced workshops, Maker Shop welcomes patrons of all skill levels.

"They can range from a 3-hour cutting board class to a 3-day cabinet-making class," says Eldfrick.

Bob Rudkin has been teaching woodworking since 1997.

"I like the precision. I like to have things done right," says Rudkin.

A beloved figure among students, with a background teaching physics at local Boise schools, one of his students, Erika Jove, has been taking classes so she can learn how to build a chicken coop.

"Oh my god, he's the sweetest. He's really informative, he's been teaching here for 20 years, he used to be a science teacher, it shows. He's great with everybody, very helpful," says Jove.

And beyond mastering the art of woodworking, Maker Shop is a place for community, says co-owner Monte Eldfrick.

"The people that are members here, the people that take classes here, are some of the sweetest, most humble people that you want to get to know. And they share ideas, they learn from one another," says Eldfrick.