Love your Neighborhood: Verre Boise Stained Glass

BOISE, Idaho — Brittney Gehrig, a French professor at Boise State University, is inspiring creativity beyond the classroom through her passion for stained glass.

As the owner of Verre Stained Glass, she offers hands-on classes in her Garden City studio, guiding students from beginner to intermediate levels in the intricate craft.

Gehrig launched the studio in 2012 and recently relocated to the vibrant Live-Work-Create district. Her mission is to provide a welcoming space where people can explore self-expression through art. While the tools and techniques may seem daunting at first, Gehrig reassures newcomers that anyone can learn — with a little guidance and patience.

For those curious about her work or interested in meeting her, Gehrig will be showcasing her pieces at the Hyde Park Street Fair this September.

To read more about Verre Boise Stained Glass, or even book a class, head to verreboise.com/about.