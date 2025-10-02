Love your Neighborhood: Ten Mile Farms Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Tucked along South Ten Mile Road, Ten Mile Farms has become a new fall destination where families, friends, and neighbors can gather to celebrate the season. More than just a farm, it feels like a community hub — a place where autumn traditions come to life and visitors can slow down to enjoy simple moments together.

At the heart of the farm are activities that capture the spirit of the season. The pumpkin patch stretches wide, filled with bright orange gourds waiting to be chosen and carried home. Families pile into hay wagons for rides through the fields, while laughter echoes from the corn maze as children and parents try to navigate its winding paths. For the little ones, barrel train rides, straw-bale slides, and a corn pit create endless opportunities for play.

WATCH: See how long it takes Sophia Cruz to get through the corn maze —

Love Your Neighborhood: Ten Mile Farms

The atmosphere at Ten Mile Farms is what makes it stand out. From the moment guests arrive, there’s a sense of welcome that feels personal, as if the farm were designed with the community in mind. Parents relax with warm drinks while kids run from one activity to the next, and it’s not uncommon to see neighbors bump into one another, catching up in between stops at the pumpkin patch or corn maze entrance.

But Ten Mile Farms isn’t just about entertainment. It also highlights the connection between Meridian’s rapid growth and the farmland that has long shaped the area. In many ways, it bridges those two worlds, giving families a taste of farm life while reminding them of the value agriculture still holds in this part of Idaho.

Whether you come for the pumpkins, the hayrides, or simply to enjoy a crisp fall afternoon, Ten Mile Farms offers something more lasting: a reminder of the joy in seasonal traditions and the power of gathering together. In a city that continues to grow and change, it provides a space where memories are made, roots are honored, and autumn’s magic shines.

To learn more or visit the farm, head to their website.