Love Your Neighborhood: Southeast Boise artist turns everyday materials into unique works of art

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — This week on Love Your Neighborhood, we're stepping inside the home studio of local artist Kathi Holzer, where everyday materials are transformed into unique works of art destined for the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Holzer began creating art about six years ago after retiring and looking for a new hobby. She started with watercolor painting before discovering encaustic art, a technique that combines hot beeswax, resin and oil to create layered, textured pieces.

Along the way, she also began incorporating unexpected materials into her artwork, including used coffee filters and tea bags.

WATCH: See how Kathy Holzer turns everyday items into original artwork

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Just a few months after she started painting, Holzer received a grant from the Alexa Rose Foundation, something she says gave her confidence to continue exploring her creativity despite having no formal art background.

Today, she continues experimenting with new techniques and styles, saying she's always learning and isn't afraid to try something different.

Holzer is currently preparing dozens of pieces for the Western Design Conference in Bozeman, Montana, where artists and designers from across the country will showcase their work.

For Holzer, creating art is about more than making something beautiful. She says it has changed the way she sees the world, helping her notice details she once overlooked.

She also hopes people recognize the value of original artwork, saying every piece reflects the time, creativity and passion of the artist who made it.

You can learn more about Kathi Holzer and see some of her work on her website.