Love your Neighborhood: Shu's Idaho Running Company, Boise's go-to running store

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Whether you're running or walking, the right pair of shoes can completely transform your experience.

At Shu’s Idaho Running Company, you don’t just walk out with footwear— you walk out with knowledge, confidence, and a community behind you.

Owner Leone Rusher has built a team with an impressive depth of experience: runners who have completed 100-mile races, seasoned marathoners, and even professional athletes.

Discover the perfect fit at Shu's Idaho Running Company

LYN: Shu's Idaho Running Company

Their passion for the sport is evident in every conversation, every recommendation, and every customer they help.

Leone’s own journey into running is one of strength and resilience.

She turned to running as a form of therapy while navigating postpartum depression. What started as a coping mechanism quickly became a powerful part of her life.

She describes running as an indescribable, freeing experience — one she believes everyone should have the chance to discover for themselves.

What makes Shu’s even more special is their commitment to truly understanding each individual who walks through the door.

Their advanced foot-scanning technology gives a detailed look at your arch, pressure points, and stride patterns. This allows the team to go far beyond guessing— they can pinpoint the exact support, structure, and style you need to feel comfortable mile after mile.

From first-time walkers to elite runners, Shu’s Idaho Running Company ensures every customer leaves feeling informed, supported, and excited about their next step.

Learn More: Shu's Idaho Running Company