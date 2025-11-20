Love your Neighborhood: Season + Taste cooking school in Downtown Boise

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — If you’re looking for a fun, hands-on culinary experience in Boise, look no further than Season + Taste, A Boise Cooking School.

Located in the heart of downtown, Season + Taste offers a wide range of culinary classes for everyone—from kids learning their first kitchen skills to adults looking to refine their cooking techniques.

Owner Christina Murray is an accomplished chef with years of experience in food science, bringing both expertise and passion to every class.

Her teaching style focuses on making cooking approachable, enjoyable, and creative, whether you’re preparing a quick weeknight dinner or experimenting with gourmet dishes.

Season and Taste is perfect for a variety of occasions. Couples can enjoy a unique date night experience, families can bond over cooking activities with the kids, and friends can learn new skills together. With seasonal ingredients, fresh recipes, and hands-on instruction, every class is designed to be both educational and fun.

Beyond cooking techniques, students also gain confidence in the kitchen and learn tips and tricks that can be applied at home. From knife skills to flavor combinations, the school emphasizes practical knowledge while maintaining a lively and engaging experience.

For anyone looking to expand their culinary horizons—or just have a great time with food—Season and Taste Cooking School is a must-visit destination in downtown Boise.

Book a class or learn more: Season + Taste