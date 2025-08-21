Love your Neighborhood - Rediscovered Books, where 'everybody's story has a right to be on the shelf'

BOISE, Idaho — This week’s Love Your Neighborhood takes us to Rediscovered Books in Downtown Boise—where your next adventure is always just a page away. Recently relocated to 1576 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702, this local gem offers a wide range of books, from children’s literature and mystery to educational works and humor.

Co-owner and event coordinator Rebecca Leber-Gottberg shared why shopping local matters—not only for bookstores but for small businesses across the Treasure Valley. Supporting local shops helps keep money in the community, strengthening the very neighborhoods we call home.

Explore Rediscovered Books' new location on W Grove Street

Love Your Neighborhood: Rediscovered Books

Alongside their shelves filled with stories, Rediscovered Books features a full lineup of upcoming events. One of their most impactful efforts is the Read Freely Project, which distributes books that have been banned, challenged, or spark a larger conversation about ongoing events. The project’s mission is to spark meaningful conversations and ensure access to stories that reflect diverse voices and perspectives.

"We firmly believe that everybody's story has a right to be on the shelf and everybody has a right to have access to all stories," said Leber-Gottberg. "We think reading is incredibly important for a lot of reasons, but one of the biggest ones is: it allows us to develop empathy, right, it makes us better people."

📚 If you’d like to explore their upcoming events or get involved in the Read Freely Project, visit Rediscovered Books for more details.