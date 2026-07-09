BOISE, Idaho — Family-owned and operated by Scott and Dylan Stimpson, Ragers Smash N Axe brings a different kind of entertainment to the Treasure Valley. The Boise business offers several interactive experiences, including axe throwing, smash rooms, paint splatter sessions, and the Pixel Pad game floor.

Guests can safely break items in designated smash rooms, test their accuracy on interactive axe-throwing lanes, or create colorful artwork in the paint splatter room. The variety of activities has made Ragers a popular destination for birthday celebrations, team outings, date nights, and group events.

Watch for a glimpse of the smash room experience —

Love Your Neighborhood: Ragers Smash and Axe in Boise

What started as an idea to bring a unique entertainment concept to Boise has grown into a local business that encourages people to try something outside of their everyday routine.

By combining recreation, creativity, and friendly competition, Ragers Smash N Axe continues to offer Treasure Valley residents a place to gather, celebrate, and have fun together.

To book a session and learn more click here.

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