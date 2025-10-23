Love your Neighborhood: Lit & Co. crafts unique aromas in Hyde Park

NORTH END, Idaho — Located in Hyde Park, Lit & Co. Candles is a local favorite for those who appreciate craftsmanship, creativity, and the comfort of a well-made candle.

The shop offers more than just a retail experience—it’s a place where visitors can explore scent, texture, and design through hands-on candle-making.

See what goes into making custom scents such as "Camel's Back or Snow"

From the moment you step inside, the subtle aroma of fresh fragrance blends creates a welcoming atmosphere that feels both artisanal and inviting.

Lit & Co. started with a simple concept: to craft high-quality soy candles in small batches using locally inspired scents.

Over time, the shop has evolved into a creative studio where guests can personalize their own candles. The process involves choosing a vessel, sampling from dozens of fragrance oils, and blending scents to reflect a personal mood or memory. The experience transforms candle-buying into something interactive and meaningful—and the finished products make for wonderful holiday gifts.

What makes Lit & Co. stand out in Boise’s small-business landscape is its ability to blend artistry with experience.

Customers aren’t just purchasing a candle—they’re connecting with the creative process, whether that means mixing their own fragrance or learning how wax and wick pair to create the perfect burn.

This sense of discovery and personal connection makes the shop a go-to destination for gifts, date nights, and group activities.

Owner and founder Kristen Jackson first began making candles at home as a way to unwind from the stress of everyday life—never imagining her relaxing hobby would grow into a flourishing business.

She’s grateful for the continued support from the Boise community and fellow shop owners, reminding customers that even small acts of support—like sharing a local business with a friend—help keep the city’s creative spirit alive.

