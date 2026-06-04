Love Your Neighborhood: Flying M Coffeehouse in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For more than 30 years, Flying M Coffeehouse has served as a staple of the Boise community, serving up coffee, community, and creativity in the heart of downtown.

What started in 1992 as a small coffee shop has grown into a beloved gathering place where locals come to meet friends, study, work, or simply enjoy a fine cup of coffee.

Beyond its extensive drink menu, Flying M is known for its welcoming atmosphere, local artwork, and commitment to supporting the community.

WATCH: Find out how Flying M Coffeehouse got its unique name

Love Your Neighborhood: Flying M Coffeehouse

Asked where the name Flying M comes from, shop manager Jessica Pallante explained: "The original owners [were] Perk, Kevin, and Lisa. And Kevin's family has a ranch, so there's an M branding above the coffee bar area [and] that is their family stamp."

The walls are filled with rotating art displays from local artists, giving visitors a chance to experience Boise's creative spirit— all while enjoying their favorite beverage.

The Owner and staff members say Flying M has always been about more than coffee. It's about creating a space where people feel comfortable, connected, and inspired.

Over the years, the coffeehouse has become a meeting place for countless conversations, celebrations, and everyday moments.

"The Flying M has been integrated into our lives because my wife and I, we went on a lot of dates here. My wife proposed to me here. She set up this big proposal. We got the phone call that she was pregnant with our first kid [while] we were sitting here drinking coffee," recounted Evangeline Beechler, a loyal Flying M customer.

Whether you're stopping in for your morning coffee, picking up a locally made gift, or spending an afternoon catching up with friends, Flying M continues to be a place where Boise's sense of community shines.

That's why we're showing Flying M Coffeehouse some love in this week's Love Your Neighborhood.

Learn more: Flying M Coffeehouse

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.