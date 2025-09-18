Love your Neighborhood: Find out what's blooming at the Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — Tucked away in Boise's East End, the Idaho Botanical Garden has become a local gem where nature, history, and community come together.

What was once part of the Old Idaho Penitentiary grounds has been transformed into a vibrant space filled with native plants, colorful flowers, and peaceful walking paths.

It’s not just a place to see greenery—it’s a space where locals gather, learn, and celebrate every season.

WATCH: The Idaho Botanical Garden is an oasis that continues to grow

Love Your Neighborhood: Idaho Botanical Garden

As you stroll through the garden, you’ll find carefully curated sections that highlight the unique beauty of Idaho’s landscapes. From desert plants that thrive in dry summers to lush, shaded corners perfect for cooling down, each area showcases the diversity of the Intermountain West.

Benches tucked beneath trees and winding trails invite visitors to slow down and soak in the calm.

The Idaho Botanical Garden is also continuing to expand, adding new exhibits, trails, and educational opportunities. This growth makes the garden an ever-evolving destination, but it also depends on the steady support of the community.

Memberships, donations, and local visits help the garden thrive, ensuring future generations will have a place to connect with nature right here in Boise.

The garden serves as a poignant reminder that even in a rapidly growing city, there are places where nature takes center stage.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful walk, a family outing, or a spot to celebrate community events, the Idaho Botanical Garden offers something for everyone—rooted deeply in the heart of Boise.