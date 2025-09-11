Love your Neighborhood: Darling Cookie Co. shares the craft of cookie decoration

BOISE, Idaho — As the owner and creative heart behind Darling Cookie Co., Erin Dougal has transformed what might seem like an ordinary treat into something extraordinary.

Her sugar cookies are designed with an artistic eye, blending intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and playful themes.

After gaining national attention through her appearance on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Competition, she returned to the Treasure Valley with a renewed vision: to share her craft and help others discover the joy of cookie decorating.

What sets Darling Cookie Co. apart is its emphasis on experience.

LOVE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Find out how Erin's baking went from an escape to a beloved craft

Love Your Neighborhood: Darling Cookie Co.

Erin offers workshops that invite people of all skill levels to roll up their sleeves and create edible art.

These classes aren’t just about learning technical skills like piping and layering; they’re also about connection. Families, friends, and coworkers often attend together, leaving not only with decorated cookies but also with memories of laughter and creativity shared around the table.

The roots of this business are deeply personal.

Following the birth of her child, Erin navigated the challenges of postpartum depression. Cookie decorating became more than a pastime—it became a lifeline for Erin.

The act of designing and crafting cookies brought her peace, focus, and purpose. Over time, this personal outlet evolved into a business that now reaches far beyond her own kitchen.

Today, Darling Cookie Co. stands as both a successful business and a symbol of resilience.

Erin’s journey reflects the idea that beauty can emerge from life's challenges and that something as simple as a cookie can carry a much bigger meaning.

For many across the Treasure Valley, her work turned cookies from simple treats into experiences, connections, and reminders of the sweetness that can be found in everyday life.

To learn more about the confectionery or to sign up for their classes, head to Darling Cooking Co.