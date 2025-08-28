Love your Neighborhood: Caffe' Sorrento brings the spirit of Sicily to Boise

Caffè Sorrento in Boise, Idaho, is a warm and inviting Italian café that brings the spirit of Sicily to the local community.

Founded by Tony and Emma Curcuru, the café emerged following the success of Tony’s dessert cart, which introduced Boise to authentic Sicilian cannoli and pastries.

Inspired by Tony’s deep-rooted family traditions—tracing back to his grandparents’ pizzeria in Illinois—the café opened its first brick-and-mortar location in late 2024.

See how Tony of Caffè Sorrento makes cannoli and other baked goods

Love Your Neighborhood: Caffè Sorrento

With a menu centered on traditional Italian pastries, fresh focaccia sandwiches, granita, and gelato, Caffè Sorrento offers more than just food; it was meant to share a timeless piece of Italian heritage.

What makes Caffè Sorrento special is its emphasis on memory and emotion.

Each pastry and sandwich is crafted to transport customers to a different time or place—perhaps a childhood moment in Italy, a stroll through a Sicilian market, or a family gathering filled with the scent of fresh-baked bread.

Offerings like the pillowy maritozzi, classic tiramisu, and fragrant focaccia topped with high-quality Italian ingredients are made to spark nostalgia or give those unfamiliar with Italy a genuine taste of its culinary soul.

Even the layout and colors of the café are designed to bring a Mediterranean vibe into the heart of Boise.

At its core, the café is not just about delicious food—it’s about connection, memory, and offering every visitor a chance to pause and experience something timeless.

Learn more about this unique neighborhood eatery: Caffè Sorrento