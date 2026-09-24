CALDWELL, Idaho — If you’re looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavors in your morning coffee, Café Rivera needs to be your next stop.

Tucked away in downtown Caldwell at 310 S. Kimball Ave., the locally owned coffee shop is owned and operated by Daliana Rivera. From the Lotería-themed menu to the flavors behind each drink, nearly every detail is inspired by her Mexican culture, with the goal of bringing those traditions into a classic coffee shop experience.

Lotería is a traditional Mexican game that is similar to bingo, using colorful illustrated cards instead of numbered balls. That same idea comes to life on Café Rivera’s menu, where each drink has its own Lotería-inspired identity.

Watch to see how owner Daliana Rivera brings her Mexican culture into the coffee shop, from the menu to the mugs —

Love your Neighborhood: Café Rivera Caldwell

Instead of sticking to only traditional coffee shop flavors like vanilla or caramel, the menu features drinks inspired by familiar Mexican flavors and treats. Customers can try options like Abuelita’s Mocha, El Choco Banano and La Horchata Latte.

Her experience in coffee began while working at Dutch Bros and Starbucks. During that time, she noticed how often customers gravitated toward familiar flavors like vanilla and caramel. That sparked the idea to take the coffee people already know and love and introduce flavors that reflect the Mexican culture she grew up with.

The authenticity doesn't stop with what's inside the cup. The mugs available in the shop come directly from Mexico, adding another piece of her culture to the experience.

For her, Café Rivera is more than a place to grab a cup of coffee. It’s a way to share a piece of Mexican culture with the Caldwell community — one drink at a time.