Love your Neighborhood: Bogus Basin, the Treasure Valley's go-to destination for outdoor adventure

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — This week on Love Your Neighborhood, we headed up the mountain to one of the Treasure Valley’s most beloved destinations — Bogus Basin.

A 45-minute drive from Downtown Boise, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is the go-to spot for locals looking to ski, snowboard, mountain bike, hike, or simply spend time outdoors. But what truly sets the ski area apart isn’t just the views or the terrain — it’s the strong sense of community that is literally built into the mountain.

We spoke with Austin Smith, Director of Innovation and Marketing at Bogus Basin, who says that local connection is at the heart of everything they do.

"There's no corporate owner or floating head somewhere who's making decisions that affect the local community," explained Smith.

Smith says the real difference at Bogus Basin comes from the strong sense of community and the shared experience of being on the mountain. Since it's just 45 minutes from Boise, many locals can enjoy the mountain year-round.

Another major factor that sets Bogus Basin apart is that it operates as a nonprofit recreation area. Unlike many ski resorts that are owned by large corporations and operate for profit, Bogus Basin is run by a nonprofit organization. That means any money the mountain earns through lift tickets, passes, food, rentals, or events is reinvested directly back into the mountain.

Those funds go toward improving lifts, expanding trails, maintaining facilities, supporting outdoor education programs, and keeping recreation accessible for the community. The nonprofit model helps ensure the focus stays on providing affordable outdoor access and experiences for locals rather than maximizing profits.

Bogus Basin first opened on December 20, 1943, and over the decades, it has grown into a four-season destination offering everything from winter skiing and snowboarding to summer mountain biking, hiking, and scenic chairlift rides.

"In the summer of 2017, Bogus Basin fully launched into year-round recreation, featuring free live music, cross-country mountain biking, hiking, and during that summer, we built Idaho's only mountain coaster," added Smith.

For many in the Treasure Valley, Bogus Basin is far more than just a ski hill — it’s part of the community’s identity. Whether it’s learning to ski as a kid, heading up after work for a few runs, or spending a summer afternoon on the trails, the mountain continues to be a place where locals gather and enjoy the outdoors together.

A relative newcomer to winter sports, Bogus is where I first learned how to snowboard. Beyond riding, Bogus Basin has brought me some of my favorite memories and some of my closest friends.

Bogus Basin Mountain Stats:

Base Elevation: 5,790'

Summit Elevation: 7,582'

Vertical Drop: 1,800'

Average Annual Snowfall: 250"

Chairlifts: 10

Trails: 90

Terrain Parks: 3

Nightskiing: YES

