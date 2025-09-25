MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is home to a growing list of local gems, and Wood and Root Bar has quickly earned its place as one of them. With its rustic-inspired design and cozy atmosphere, the bar blends natural wood accents with a modern touch, creating a space that feels inviting the moment you walk in. It’s the kind of place where you can settle in for a casual drink with friends, celebrate a special night out, or discover something new from their creative cocktail menu.

WATCH: Sophia Cruz takes a tour to learn what makes Wood and Root Bar Special

Love your Neighborhood: Wood and Root Bar Meridan

The drinks themselves are part of the experience. Crafted with care and often inspired by the seasons, the cocktails range from refreshing and light to bold and complex. Every detail—from the ingredients to the presentation—shows the pride that goes into making Wood and Root a destination for both locals and visitors alike.

What makes this spot stand out, however, goes beyond the drinks and design. The owner has shaped Wood and Root Bar around one simple idea: everyone is welcome. That philosophy shines through in the atmosphere, where newcomers quickly feel like regulars and longtime patrons feel like family. It’s a place where Meridian’s community spirit comes alive, offering a warm and inclusive setting that makes people want to return again and again.

Wood and Root Bar has become more than a cocktail bar; it’s a gathering place. Whether you’re catching up with friends, meeting new faces, or simply taking a moment to unwind, you’ll find that the welcoming energy is just as important as the drinks themselves. In a city that’s growing and evolving, this local spot is a reminder of the value of connection, conversation, and a place where everyone can feel at home.

To check them out, head to: Wood and Root Bar

