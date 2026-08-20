BOISE, Idaho — A local Green Acres Food Truck Park favorite has expanded, bringing its Norwegian-inspired dishes to a new storefront in Downtown Boise.

Loving Lefse, owned by brother-sister duo Angeline and John Riley, began as a college dream when Angeline started putting together a business plan. But the inspiration behind the business goes back much further.

The siblings grew up making lefse during the holidays using a family recipe passed down from their great-grandmother, Angeline Pierce. Now, they're sharing that family tradition with the Treasure Valley.

Watch to see how Loving Lefse makes its traditional Norwegian flatbread right in the front window of its new Boise storefront —

Love your Neighborhood: Loving Lefse Downtown Boise

Lefse is a traditional Norwegian flatbread that can be compared to a thinly rolled tortilla. At Loving Lefse, customers can stick with the traditional version or try one of the shop's twists on the dish.

The menu includes traditional lefse, the Breakfast OG made with chorizo, and a Caesar lefse wrap. I tried the Caesar wrap along with a salted caramel latte!

The work that goes into making each piece of lefse is on display right from the front of the store, where customers can see part of the process behind the Norwegian staple.

Along with its lefse menu, the Downtown Boise location also serves coffee, giving customers another reason to stop by throughout the day.

To learn more about Loving Lefse, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.