Love Your Neighborhood: Dee’s Ice Cream Trolley in the Historic Hyde Park District

BOISE, Idaho — Cool down this weekend with Dee’s Ice Cream Trolley — opening in Hyde Park!

With temperatures rising this weekend, there’s no better time to cool off, and Hyde Park has the perfect new spot to help you do just that. Dee’s Ice Cream Trolley is officially opening this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., serving up delicious scoops with a nostalgic twist — right from a beautifully restored vintage trolley.

Hear from the owner about what inspired the trolley:

Love your Neighborhood: Dee's Ice Cream Trolley

Owner Quinn Skillin, a former Boise State football player, discovered the old trolley while browsing Facebook Marketplace late one night. One impulsive find turned into a full renovation project, which he completed by hand.

His mission? To create a fun, welcoming space where families and friends can gather and enjoy a sweet escape in the heart of historic Hyde Park.

Partnering with The Stil, Dee’s will be serving their locally beloved ice cream right from the trolley. Quinn says the support from business owner Kasey Allen has been instrumental in bringing the vision to life.

The name “Dee’s” is a heartfelt tribute to Quinn’s mother, who has always encouraged him to chase his dreams and embrace life to the fullest. The trolley itself also pays homage to the streetcars that once rolled through downtown Boise — blending community history with a cool, modern treat.

Don’t miss the grand opening this Saturday, noon – 10 p.m. 📽️ Catch the journey of the trolley here: Instagram Reel