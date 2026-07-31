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Bear sighting reported in Lincoln County

Bear sighting
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Bear sighting
Posted

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a bear sighting near 520 N and 350 E.

The sheriff's office says to use caution if you live or are traveling through the area and offered the following guidelines:

• Keep children and pets close and supervised.
• Do not approach or feed the bear.
• Secure garbage, pet food, bird feeders, and other attractants.
• If you encounter the bear, remain calm, give it plenty of space, and slowly back away. Do not run.

The sheriff's office says they're monitoring the situation and to give them a call if you spot a bear, especially if it is lingering in residential areas or acting aggressively.

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