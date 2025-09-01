3 injured during walkway collapse at the Shoshone Ice Caves

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Three people are injured after a walkway collapsed at the Shoshone Ice Caves.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says dispatch was contacted around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, with initial reports of a bridge collapse and 20 people stuck inside the cave. Once on scene, emergency crews discovered no one was stuck inside.

Of the three injured, the Sheriff's Office says one person may have broken ribs, while the other two faced only minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the walkway collapse, including SIRCOMM, Lincoln County EMS, Shoshone Fire, LifeLight, and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputies.

In a Facebook post, the Shoshone Ice Caves thanked emergency personnel for a fast response.