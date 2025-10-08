Trailing of the Sheep Event Guide: Ketchum tradition celebrates 29 years running

KETCHUM, Idaho — One of the Wood River Valley's most celebrated traditions, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival is underway, and locals & tourists are abuzz as a wide range of events are available to the public through the weekend.
Those events include everything from drop spindle classes to sheepdog trials, and finally, the Big Sheep Parade to close out the festivities on Sunday.
There are also a myriad of culinary opportunities that will appeal to folks looking for new recipes that draw on the area's long tradition of sheep herding, foraging, and farming.
Idaho News 6 will attend the festival on Friday and Sunday to capture all the action.
Tune in all weekend to catch the latest happenings at the 29th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival.
Trailing of the Sheep Schedule:
Wednesday - October 8th
12:00pm-5:00pm
Headquarters Open
3:00pm-4:30pm
Cooking with Lamb - Chef Paul Brown
3:00pm-4:30pm
Cooking with Lamb - Chef Mary Clare Griffin
6:30pm
Farm to Table Dinner
Thursday - October 9th
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Knit & Needle Needlepoint Keychain with Amy Mistick
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Wet Felt a Bowl with Mary Chown
10:00am-5:00pm
Headquarters Open
10:30am-12:00pm
Cooking with Lamb - Chef Chris Kastner
1:00pm-4:00pm
Cheese Making Class - Fromager Kendall Russell
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Introduction to Felting: Forest Gnome with Anna Anderson
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Wet Felting Fingerless Gloves with Jan Bittenbender
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Felted Pumpkins with Doris Florig
3:00pm-4:30pm
Cooking with Lamb - Chefs Kathleen and Fiona Bean
6:30pm
Farm to Table Dinner
Friday - October 10th
9:00am-5:00pm
Sheepdog Trials
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Dyeing to Nuno Felt a Silk Scarf with Anna Anderson
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Knitting 101 with Linda Stirling
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Postcards from the Flock with Jan Bittenbender
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Beginning Drop Spindle with Sylvia Smith
9:00am-3:30pm
Wool Fest - Spinning 101 with Tammy Jordon
10:00am-5:00pm
Headquarters Open
10:30am-12:00pm
Cooking with Lamb - Chef Chris Kastner
1:00pm-4:00pm
Wool Fest - Snow Globe Ornament with Susan Coons
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Introduction to Wet Felting with Sylvia Smith
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Weave a Sit-Upon with Doris Florig
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Wet Felted Scarf with Power Tools with Anna Anderson
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Knit & Needle Sheep Hat with Summer Neel
2:30pm-4:00pm
Sheep Ranching Q&A with Idaho Ranchers & Friends
4:30pm-5:30pm
For Love of Lamb
7:00pm
Sheep Tales Gathering
Saturday - October 11th
9:00am-5:00pm
Sheepdog Trials
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Pinus Cowl with Linda Stirling
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Fiber Prep Basics with Sylvia Smith
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Needle Felted Penguins with Tammy Jordon
9:00am-12:00pm
Wool Fest - Art Fabric with Doris Florig
10:00am-4:00pm
Folklife Fair
11:00am-4:00pm
Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair
1:00pm-4:00pm
Wool Fest - Santa Ornament with Susan Coons
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Needle Felted Snowman Ornament with Tammy Jordon
1:30pm-4:30pm
Wool Fest - Needle Felted Sheep or Highland Cow Tote Bag with Anna Anderson
7:30pm
Sheep Bridge Jumpers Concert
Sunday - October 12th
9:00am-2:00pm
Sheepdog Trials
9:30am-11:00am
History of Sheepherding in the Wood River Valley
10:00am-3:00pm
Happy Trails Closing Party
12:00pm
Big Sheep Parade