Trailing of the Sheep Event Guide: Ketchum tradition celebrates 29 years running

KETCHUM, Idaho — One of the Wood River Valley's most celebrated traditions, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival is underway, and locals & tourists are abuzz as a wide range of events are available to the public through the weekend.

Those events include everything from drop spindle classes to sheepdog trials, and finally, the Big Sheep Parade to close out the festivities on Sunday.

There are also a myriad of culinary opportunities that will appeal to folks looking for new recipes that draw on the area's long tradition of sheep herding, foraging, and farming.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival

Idaho News 6 will attend the festival on Friday and Sunday to capture all the action.

Tune in all weekend to catch the latest happenings at the 29th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival.

Trailing of the Sheep Schedule:

Wednesday - October 8th

12:00pm-5:00pm

Headquarters Open

3:00pm-4:30pm

Cooking with Lamb - Chef Paul Brown

3:00pm-4:30pm

Cooking with Lamb - Chef Mary Clare Griffin

6:30pm

Farm to Table Dinner

Carol Waller, CW Communications

Thursday - October 9th

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Knit & Needle Needlepoint Keychain with Amy Mistick

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Wet Felt a Bowl with Mary Chown

10:00am-5:00pm

Headquarters Open

10:30am-12:00pm

Cooking with Lamb - Chef Chris Kastner

1:00pm-4:00pm

Cheese Making Class - Fromager Kendall Russell

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Introduction to Felting: Forest Gnome with Anna Anderson

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Wet Felting Fingerless Gloves with Jan Bittenbender

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Felted Pumpkins with Doris Florig

3:00pm-4:30pm

Cooking with Lamb - Chefs Kathleen and Fiona Bean

6:30pm

Farm to Table Dinner

Trailing of the Sheep Festival

Friday - October 10th

9:00am-5:00pm

Sheepdog Trials

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Dyeing to Nuno Felt a Silk Scarf with Anna Anderson

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Knitting 101 with Linda Stirling

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Postcards from the Flock with Jan Bittenbender

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Beginning Drop Spindle with Sylvia Smith

9:00am-3:30pm

Wool Fest - Spinning 101 with Tammy Jordon

10:00am-5:00pm

Headquarters Open

10:30am-12:00pm

Cooking with Lamb - Chef Chris Kastner

1:00pm-4:00pm

Wool Fest - Snow Globe Ornament with Susan Coons

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Introduction to Wet Felting with Sylvia Smith

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Weave a Sit-Upon with Doris Florig

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Wet Felted Scarf with Power Tools with Anna Anderson

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Knit & Needle Sheep Hat with Summer Neel

2:30pm-4:00pm

Sheep Ranching Q&A with Idaho Ranchers & Friends

4:30pm-5:30pm

For Love of Lamb

7:00pm

Sheep Tales Gathering

Carol Waller, CW Communications

Saturday - October 11th

9:00am-5:00pm

Sheepdog Trials

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Pinus Cowl with Linda Stirling

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Fiber Prep Basics with Sylvia Smith

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Needle Felted Penguins with Tammy Jordon

9:00am-12:00pm

Wool Fest - Art Fabric with Doris Florig

10:00am-4:00pm

Folklife Fair

11:00am-4:00pm

Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair

1:00pm-4:00pm

Wool Fest - Santa Ornament with Susan Coons

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Needle Felted Snowman Ornament with Tammy Jordon

1:30pm-4:30pm

Wool Fest - Needle Felted Sheep or Highland Cow Tote Bag with Anna Anderson

7:30pm

Sheep Bridge Jumpers Concert

Carol Waller, CW Communications

Sunday - October 12th

9:00am-2:00pm

Sheepdog Trials

9:30am-11:00am

History of Sheepherding in the Wood River Valley

10:00am-3:00pm

Happy Trails Closing Party

12:00pm

Big Sheep Parade