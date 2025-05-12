Major road construction projects create traffic challenges in Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho — Two significant infrastructure projects on Highway 75 are causing traffic disruptions for commuters and visitors in the Wood River Valley, with one project expected to continue through 2026.

The City of Ketchum is nearing completion of its Main Street renovation, while the Idaho Transportation Department has begun a major expansion of Highway 75 south of town.

"It's painful to do it, it's costly, but it needs to be done," said Daniel Hansen, the director of community engagement for the City of Ketchum.

City officials acknowledge the inconvenience but emphasize the necessity of the work.

"I try to think of it this way; when something goes wrong at your house, you don't delay fixing it, otherwise, it's going to be extremely costly, and your life isn't going to be very good. It's the same way with infrastructure," said Hansen.

The Main Street construction in Ketchum has created detours and road closures for over a year, but city officials expect that work to be completed by July 4.

"The city of Ketchum took over project management of the construction that was last year on Main Street, which was going on from River to 4th Street, and were finishing up 4th Street to 6th Street this year," said Hansen.

As the city project wraps up, the Idaho Transportation Department has begun a much larger project on Highway 75 south of Ketchum.

"The bigger project that is going on right now is Idaho Transportation Department's work south of Ketchum, which is basically Elkhorn Road to River Street right into town," said Hansen.

The ITD project will significantly expand the highway's capacity and is expected to take two years to complete.

"It's going to increase Highway 75 to five lanes of traffic, so two lanes in each direction with a middle lane. It's probably going to take until the end of 2026," said Courtney Wagner, a spokesperson for ITD.

The highway expansion will include widening Trail Creek Bridge and adding designated bike lanes and a new traffic signal at the intersection of Serenade Lane.

Transportation officials are asking for patience during the construction period.

"Just be patient with us; it is a pain in the butt right now but once it's all complete, it's going to be so much better," said Wagner. "So really, it's a short period of pain for a long period of gain."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.