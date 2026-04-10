Ketchum City Council ends contract with Blaine County Sheriff's Office

KETCHUM, Idaho — In a city council meeting on April 9, the Ketchum City Council decided to end its contract with the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The motion to cancel the law enforcement contract was put forth by City Administrator Jade Riley.

Mayor Pete Prekeges started off the agenda item by discussing his opinion on the matter.

"In my opinion, the police should represent the city that they work in and focus on public relations, be ambassadors for the city, and represent the city's values. The uniform they wear makes a big difference on how visitors perceive the city. They should not be frightened by the police. I think Ketchum should have its own police department," said Prekeges.

Blaine County Sheriff Morgan Ballis responded, bringing up community issues that have been brought up in the past, such as the use of narcotics canines and an increase in foot patrol. He emphasizes that BCSO has done its part in helping the city of Ketchum.

"The point of me bringing this forward is that we have done everything we can, in good faith, to meet you in every area that you have highlighted is the most important to you."

Public comment began, and many residents voiced their opinion on the matter. Ethan McKee, a Ketchum resident, called for the cancellation of the contract.

"For as long as I've lived here, I've seen for myself the Blaine County Sheriff's Office motto is not to protect and serve, but to annoy and harass," said McKee. "This blatant infraction of community trust is magnified by the fact our, that our community is besieged by sheriffs who don't even live in our community."

Previous KPD Sheriff Walt Femling urged the council to table the talk of ending the contract, saying that this decision could raise the risk of losing officers.

In the end, the council voted 3-1 to end the contract. The transition period shall not exceed 120 days, per the original motion packet.

BCSO sent out a press release the following day, addressing the council's decision and explaining how they will aid Ketchum in this transition process.

"Moving forward, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to supporting a well-coordinated transition, and we will do everything in our power to set the new KPD up for long-term success, ensuring the continuity of essential public safety services for Ketchum residents, businesses, and visitors."