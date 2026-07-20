Texas man arrested after stolen truck pursuit, crash in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho — A Texas man was arrested Monday after investigators said he led Idaho State Police on a pursuit that ended in a crash and a hours-long search in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police said the incident began around 8:10 a.m. after the Caldwell Police Department reported a stolen 2017 GMC box truck with a GPS tracking device was in the Jerome area.

Troopers found the truck and tried to stop it, but investigators said the driver sped away, leading them on an approximately 18-mile pursuit.

During the chase, police said the driver attempted to hit an ISP patrol vehicle and continued driving after officers used tire deflation devices.

The pursuit ended when the truck left the road and crashed into a cornfield.

Investigators said the driver then ran from the crash scene, leading to a search involving several law enforcement agencies.

Police said the man later approached a nearby home. The homeowner called 911, and the suspect ran again before surrendering to a state trooper without incident. Idaho State Police said no force was used during the arrest.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Texas man, was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He was not injured and is expected to be booked into the Jerome County Jail after being released from the hospital.

He is expected to face charges including felony eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft and resisting or obstructing officers. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The search lasted about six hours and affected traffic and nearby residents, according to Idaho State Police.