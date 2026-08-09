Jerome man airlifted to the hospital after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Jerome County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, at 3:41 p.m., a 2024 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on 100 East when the pickup struck a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on 200 South.

Police say the pickup was driven by a 49-year-old man from Jerome. The motorcyclist was identified as a 57-year-old man, also from Jerome.

ISP says the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and sustained critical injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, police say.

Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome City Police Department, Jerome Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke's EMS assisted in the response.

The 100 E 200 S intersection was closed for three hours while crews cleared the scene.

ISP is investigating the crash.