Idaho inmate charged with murder walks away from St. Anthony IDOC facility

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Eastern Idaho officials are searching for an escaped inmate who they say walked away from the St. Anthony Work Camp on Thursday night.

Friday afternoon, IDOC released a statement saying Kevin Kuintzle was spotted around noon in Idaho Falls.

Although it's believed he walked away from the facility around 8:00 Thursday wearing blue jeans, a brown utility jacket, and white sneakers, surveillance footage from his most recent siting indicates he may be wearing khaki pants and a black coat.

IDOC officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He's described as 33 years old, 5 foot 11 inches tall, about 180 pounds, and has a bald head and blue eyes.

Kuintzle has a lengthy criminal record. Public court records show he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in September 2023 and has racked up several jail-related felony criminal charges since then.

Idaho Department of Correction

"His criminal record includes convictions for grand theft in Ada County and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent in Canyon County," an IDOC statement said.

The Jerome County Sheriff says his office was notified around noon on Friday and urges residents to remain vigilant while the search continues.

"If you have any information regarding Kuintzle’s whereabouts, please do not approach him but immediately call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency," Sheriff George Oppedyk said.