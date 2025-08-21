Bus issues cancel classes in the Jerome School District

JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome School District has canceled classes on Thursday and Friday, August 21 and 22, over bus safety concerns.

In a Facebook post, the district said there were issues with the bus fleet during the afternoon routes, and "several repairs and operational adjustments" are needed to ensure student safety.

The district says it's taking immediate action to address the issues, adding, "Your student's safety is our highest priority, and we are working tirelessly to resolve these matters."

More information will be sent to parents via SchoolMessenger.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday, August 25.

