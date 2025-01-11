Oh rats! A new rodent culprit is popping up in Eagle homes

EAGLE, Idaho — A lot of people in Eagle have been rumbling about rats. Now, a local exterminator says Idaho might have a new problem. "Every day now, we are getting a call. Last year, it was like once a week," said Scott Springer, the owner of Pro Guard Pest Control.

Rat problems are on the rise in Eagle but according to Springer, the city has been ground zero for rodent infestations these last few years.

According to Springer, "It spread through Garden City, parts of Meridian, into Star, and then Emmett. By the end of next year, Boise, too."

Although exterminators and neighbors are doing their best to control these rodents, recently Springer says he found the first confirmed Roof Rat in an Eagle home.

"The Roof Rats take it to a whole other level, they will climb up trees and gutters, to gain access to roofs," continued Springer.

I spoke to an Eagle homeowner who wanted to stay anonymous but did tell me taking care of this rat problem is costing him close to three grand.

Springer laughed, saying, "Rats are very intelligent, unlike mice. Curiosity kills the mouse."

Springer says rats are considered neophobic, which means if they see something unfamiliar, like a trap, they'll keep their distance, which makes this pest problem a hard one to solve.

"The one that was a little more adventurous studied my sticky trap and eventually just Spidermaned the stucco wall around the traps," said the homeowner.

So to prevent these invaders from getting in, Springer recommends to regularly checking around your home for droppings or any areas a rat could squeeze into your wall, especially up in the eaves.

Springer finished saying, "If the hole is the size of your thumb, a rat can get in. Also, check your vegetation. Cut back your vegetation. Nothing should be touching your home; everything should be at least two feet away from your home. Don't feed the birds or squirrels. Make sure there are no food sources outside, and then make sure there are proper bait boxes set up."

If you believe these pesky little critters have invaded your home, contact a local exterminator to take care of the problem before it gets out of hand.