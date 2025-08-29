Isolated Storms Today, Heat & Haze this Weekend

☀️We’ve made it to Friday! I hope each of you has a safe and wonderful weekend.

Today will be hazy and hot, with valley floors warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s, while the mountains hold in the lower to mid-80s. Sunny skies will prevail, but wildfire smoke will bring haze into the late morning hours. Air quality is currently in the moderate range, so if you’re sensitive to smoke, it’s best to limit your time outdoors.

This afternoon, lingering moisture will spark a chance of thunderstorms—mainly over the East and West Central Mountains and into eastern Oregon. Storms will be capable of brief heavy downpour, small hail, and outflow gusts up to 45mph.

Idaho News 6 Isolated storms with the potential of producing strong outflow gusts, heavy rain, and small hail will be possible along the Central Mountains and in Eastern Oregon.

Looking ahead, temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-90s through the weekend and into next week. As heat builds, the atmosphere will stabilize, which will cut off storm chances and leave us with dry conditions.

