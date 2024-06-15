Innovative Approach: ITD to chip seal 100 lane miles in Treasure Valley with minimal driver disruption

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is applying a hot chip seal to more than 100-lane-miles in the heart of Boise with minimal impact to drivers, as the work will all be done at night.

Traditional chip seal uses oil heated to around 150 degrees that can be applied during daytime high temperatures. Hot chip seal requires oil to be heated to 300 degrees so it can be applied during nighttime lows. A key advantage is that drivers can use the roadway within 30 minutes of chip sealing, compared to the 24-hour wait required by regular chip seals.

Crews are beginning work on Broadway Avenue tomorrow, followed by State Street between State Highway 16 and Linder Road, and Chinden Boulevard. Work is weather dependent and can change. The project is expected to finish late summer of this year.

During construction motorists can expect:



Work on one section of road at a time

Nighttime work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times

Lane closures, with at least one lane open in each direction

Shifting traffic patterns

Flaggers in the roadway

Speed limits reduced

Those who are interested in learning more about the project are here