Idaho State Police teaches winter driving skills to help newcomers and new drivers navigate snowy roads safely

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Winter driving can be intimidating for many who haven't experienced an Idaho winter before. That's why Idaho State Police offers hands-on training to teach everyday neighbors how to navigate snowy roads safely.

On ISP's quiet training lot, the sound of screeching tires and quick reflexes fills the air as drivers practice winter driving techniques. Behind the wheel of a police car not fitted with standard police tires, participants learn proper and improper slide control from experienced instructors.

Trooper Randy DeLeon demonstrates the importance of staying calm during a slide. "Don't panic and don't hit the brakes. This is what's going to happen if I panic and I hit the brakes," DeLeon said as he intentionally spins out the vehicle to show what not to do.

The key to surviving a slide is remembering CPR - but not the life-saving technique you might think of. CPR in this sense stands for correct, pause, and recover.

"Just like saving someone's life, this CPR will save your life," DeLeon said. "The C means counter-steer. We literally turn into the skid."

The concept of turning right to go left might sound counterintuitive, but it's essential for regaining control.

After steering into the slide, drivers need to pause. "In almost all instances, you need to just take your foot off the gas. These cars have safety features that make us so much better drivers than we really are," DeLeon said.

The final step is letting the car recover naturally.

During the hands-on portion, participants practice these techniques on ISP's training course, including sections rarely allowed for non-troopers. The experience teaches drivers that winter driving is more about feel than following a mathematical formula.

"There's no math to it, per se. It's all feel," one participant noted during training.

"It's all feel, 100%. But bottom line, in the winter conditions or nighttime driving, slow down," DeLeon said.

This training isn't just for longtime Idahoans or new drivers. The classes have become popular among people who've recently moved to Idaho and have never driven on snow before. With continued growth across the Treasure Valley, instructors say these classes are filling up quickly.

"We're seeing older people, younger people, new people, and especially people from out of state, right, from warmer climates who don't know how to drive in the snow or the wet weather," instructor Schirrrmacher said.

If drivers do find themselves in a winter weather accident, troopers emphasize the importance of staying safe. "Stay in your vehicle. Stay seat belted in," Schirrrmacher said.

