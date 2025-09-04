Idaho proposes new standalone Western civilization standards for high schoolers

IDAHO — Idaho high school students may soon take a deeper dive into the roots of Western civilization, thanks to a set of proposed standalone content standards introduced this week by the Idaho Department of Education.

The proposed standards are designed to support a two-semester, elective course “focusing on the key ideas, events, and figures that shaped the modern Western world and the foundations of American society," the department wrote in a press release.

"Ensuring that Idaho students have a thorough understanding of where many of our rights and responsibilities as Americans come from helps to ensure that they're prepared to represent these ideals as citizens and future participants in self-government," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

If adopted, the content would focus on the following areas:

Introduction to Western Civilization

Ancient Greece (c. B.C. 800 – B.C. 150)

Ancient Rome (c. B.C. 500 – A.D. 500)

Byzantine Empire and Middle Ages (c. A.D. 330 – A.D. 1450)

The Renaissance and Reformation (c. A.D. 1400 – A.D. 1600)

The Enlightenment and Scientific Revolution (c. A.D. 1500 – A.D. 1800)

The new standards were approved by the Idaho State Board of Education last month. This fall, the standards will move through a negotiated rule-making process and will need final approval during the 2026 legislative session. If approval is granted, the board of education says any interested, local education agency can offer the two-semester course starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

The new standards come on the heels of the Governor's signing of House Bill 397 in April, which mandates in-depth instruction on the U.S. Constitution, the history of the American flag, the national anthem, and critical elements of citizenship.

High school students must also demonstrate their understanding through methods such as coursework in U.S. government and politics, participation in college credit-bearing exams, or alternate paths as established by local districts.

