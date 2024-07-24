Idaho Power warns that extreme weather could require power shutoff in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Power has sent a public safety power shutoff safety alert to warn Ada County residents that extreme weather conditions forecasted in the area could require power to be shut off to decrease the risk of wildfires.

If necessary, the outage is estimated to start between 5 and 10 pm on Wednesday, July 24. Outage duration will vary based on safety protocols and damage that may occur during the storm

Conditions are being monitored by Idaho Power, including helicopter patrols in some areas. Information on the PSPS outage will be provided if the precaution becomes necessary.

Idaho Power's outage map is available here to help you track outages in the area. The PSPS Areas map shows Ada County is an 'active' PSPS area, meaning Idaho Power is asking customers to prepare for an outage.

To prepare for the outage, Idaho Power is reminding Ada County residents to:



Prepare for medical needs like refrigerated medicine or electrically powered medical equipment.

Build a summer outage kit.

Find a way to feed and water pets or livestock in case well pumps don’t have power.

To protect your appliances, machinery, and equipment, turn off any that were in use when the power went out. Make sure to turn off electric ranges to prevent a fire if you’re away when power is restored. Keep one light on so you know when power has been restored.

After power has been restored for about 10 minutes, begin turning back on appliances and lighting in 10-minute phases. This keeps circuits from overloading and helps to more quickly and safely restore everyone’s power.

If you notice a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet back and report it to Idaho Power by calling 1-800-488-6151.

More information on how you can prepare for summer outages is available here.