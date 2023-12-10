Wildlife is already using the Highway 21 overpass near Cervidae Peak

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has finished up the Cervidae Wildlife Overpass that provides a bridge for wildlife over Highway 21 near Boise.

Idaho Fish and Game has captured pictures from trail cameras showing the deer and elk migration using the overpass as they migrate into the Boise Wildlife Management Area for the winter.

"For mule deer and elk, especially mule deer this is one of the largest migrations in the state," said Roger Phillips of Idaho Fish and Game. "We know the Treasure Valley isn’t going to get any smaller over the years and it is unlikely Highway 21 will get less traffic."

ITD built this overpass to protect people and wildlife. They believe it will reduce the number of vehicle collisions with animals in this area by 80 percent.

We did a story back in June showcasing the project and the Idaho Transportation Department was able to finish construction over the summer before the migration in the winter.

"This is a great opportunity to protect motorists and also those big game herds in the long run," said Phillips. "I think in 10, 20 and even 50-years down the road people are going to look back and say that was a really great idea."

The overpass is a partnership between government agencies and the $6.4 million project was funded by FLAP, the Federal Land Access Program and local organizations who matched FLAP's $3.2 million investment.

Idaho Fish and Game believes that more wildlife will use the overpass once the heard learns to navigate through the corridor using fencing built to guide them safely over the highway.

"There is a lot of learned behavior because these animals learn from each other," said Phillips.

However,Idaho Fish and Game also urges motorists to be on the lookout for wildlife as the herds are on the move this time of year.

"Absolutely, and this goes beyond Idaho 21 this time of year these animals are migrating" said Phillips. "They are still animals, they are not going to do everything we want them to do they can still be in the road so please keep a watchful eye out."

We usually get a lot of comment with people wondering if there will be more projects like this. Idaho Fish and Game tells us the next project will use an abandoned bridge to create something similar over Interstate 90 in the panhandle.