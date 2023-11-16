'Pray for Snow' Solider Mountain prepares for the winter season

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — So far mother nature hasn't cooperated when it comes to snow in Idaho. So ski resorts will make their own snow and that includes Soldier Mountain.

"You almost can’t run a ski area in this day and age without snowmaking," said Paul Alden of Soldier Mountain.

Soldier Mountain installed ten new snow making guns this summer to bring their total up to 30 on the mountain. They will attempt to make a ribbon from the top of lift one down to the lodge so they can open in some capacity.

"We got pray for snow coming up early in December, but we are praying for snow right now," said Alden. "We would like to get open for Thanksgiving."

Soldier Mountain is the second closest resort to the Treasure Valley. This mom and pop operation offers a wide variety of terrain without the crowds on more than 1,000 acres with nearly1,500 vertical feet of skiing and snowboarding.

"We have some of the best terrain in the state terrain in the state and we believe in grooming the mountain," said Alden. "We are small so we treat our guests exactly like guests we get to know them, there's no lift lines and we have some of the lowest prices you will find at any ski area."

Soldier Mountain also offers some unique qualities with their cat skiing operation and they will also rent out the entire mountain for corporate retreats, special occasions and we were there last winter when the 366th Fighter Wing out of Mountain Home did just that.

The Pray for Snow Party happens at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. The event will feature the live music from Colt Angell.

The mountain has also been upgraded with a new magic carpet and lift components following a fire in 2020 that nearly burned down the resort. Alden is happy to report the mountain is past that scary experience.