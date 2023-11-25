Bogus Basin has its opening day thanks to their investment in snowmaking

BOISE, Idaho — Mother nature has not cooperated so far this year, but Bogus Basin was still able to open on the Saturday after Thanksgiving even without much natural snow.

This non-profit recreation area has been making snow and that allowed them to open Coach and the terrain park for skiers and snowboarders.

"I think it is actually super nice, it is a beautiful bluebird day out here," said snowboarder Max Tirivepi. "It's super warm too so I only have to wear my hoodie and I’m repping the Shred 208, my new clothing brand that hopefully I can get up soon."

Skiers and snowboarders were knocking off the rust and getting in their first turns of the year. They told us they appreciate the hard work Bogus has put into opening as soon as possible.

"I’m really happy we are having another early opening like we did last year," said Tirivepi. "The snow is alright considering there isn’t much of it."

We found these conditions provided a perfect setting for the next generation of skiers and snowboarders to try this winter sport for the first time.

"I think it is going good so far she is a little nervous, but we are trying to raise a little snowboarder here," said Caroline who was teaching her two-year-old daughter to snowboard for the first time with her husband. "It's difficult, but hopefully that means that we can all get out here as a family."

Bogus Basin only has midweek season passes still available. They do have a new promotion with a Holiday Three-Peat Flex Pass and those can be purchased through Monday.

All we have to do now is wait for Mother Nature to deliver the goods as skiers and snowboarders pray, dance and hope for snow as we still all have fond memories from last season.

"Hopefully, we get 16 inches like we did last year," said Tirivepi. "We got a super big storm right around this time last year and hopefully that will allow them to open up the rest of the mountain."