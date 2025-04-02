ICE arrests person in Boise who allegedly attempted to sell fentanyl to coworkers

BOISE, Idaho — An undocumented immigrant was arrested in Boise on Monday after they "allegedly attempted to sell fentanyl to co-workers" according to a post on X by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Seattle Division. The DEA account goes on to claim that the person had previously been deported "multiple times." Multiple agencies, including the DEA, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assisted in the arrest.

Idaho News 6 is working to confirm these details. It is unclear where exactly the individual is being held.

The post on X was shared by Idaho Governor Brad Little.

This right here demonstrates the importance of Idaho having a REAL partner at the federal level. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, @Sec_Noem & @AGPamBondi! https://t.co/gGRzob0Vam — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 1, 2025

On Monday, Governor Brad Little joined Idaho legislators to celebrate the passage of House Bill 83, which makes illegal entry and reentry of undocumented immigrants a state-level crime. A judge has since temporarily blocked HB 83 after the ACLU sued the State of Idaho, claiming the law violates the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Gov. Little has repeatedly voiced his support for President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.