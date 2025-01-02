Holiday trash pickup and offices reopening: These are some things happening in your neighborhood on Jan. 1

- NAMPA TRASH PICKUP DAY AFTER NEW YEARS DELAY
- A quick reminder to Nampa residents that if your normal trash collection day was yesterday, Republic Services will come by today to collect your trash. After this week, it'll be back to your normal schedule.
- EXTRA TRASH WEEK IN MERIDIAN
- Through January 4th, Meridian residents can place an extra 5 smaller trash bags or bundles out at the curb for free on their regular trash pickup day. This is limited to smaller items and any large bulky items can be scheduled for collection through the City of Meridian website.
- CITY / STATE OFFICES BACK OPEN
- And it's the day after New Years so city and state offices across Idaho are back open with normal operating hours. The next holiday that offices will be closed for is Martin Luther King Jr. Day which falls on January 6th this year.
