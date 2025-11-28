TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As Thanksgiving leftovers settle, the Treasure Valley is flipping the switch on the holiday season.

Here's a look at some festive events you can attend today in your neighborhood.

Holiday events to attend today in your neighborhood

East End:

In Boise’s East End, the Idaho Botanical Garden opens its annual Winter Garden aGlow, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Visitors can wander through acres of illuminated displays from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults.

Downtown Boise:

Downtown, the city ushers in the season with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at the Grove Plaza. This year’s tree features more than 5,000 lights and a custom-made tree topper. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 to 6 p.m.

Just a short walk away, the Holiday Hoops Classic continues at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho State faces Cal State Northridge at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Idaho Vandals taking on the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 7 p.m. A single ticket grants entry to both games, with prices starting at $20.