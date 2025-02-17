Heyburn undertakes major utility upgrade to improve infrastructure, support growth

HEYBURN, Idaho — The city of Heyburn is undertaking a major utility upgrade to improve reliability, capacity, and support future growth, with completion expected by August.

The project, costing $1.2 million, involves replacing aging sewer lines along 18th Street between O Street and R Street. The city will cover almost $500,000 of the cost, with the remainder funded by federal assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"This is a big deal for our community," said Ivan McCracken, Heyburn City Engineer. "The reliability we're going to get out of this is just going to be great."

In addition to the new deep sewer line, the project includes replacing water mains, improving fire coverage by adding missing fire hydrants, and repairing roads.

The construction aims to eliminate five costly lift stations and address issues with sub-water, which complicates digging due to high groundwater levels.

As construction progresses, crews will work block by block to minimize inconvenience to residents, with each phase expected to disrupt properties for only one to two weeks at a time.