BOISE, Idaho — We are now halfway through the 100 deadliest days of summer. It’s no secret that the I-84 corridor between Boise and Caldwell has gotten much more crowded with traffic and it’s something that troopers from the Idaho State Police have noticed.



ISP shares traffic safety tips while patrolling along the I-84 corridor where traffic is increasing.

The westbound on-ramp at Garrity Blvd in Nampa needs extra attention according to ISP.

Cpl. Jeff McConnell with the Idaho State Police says the traffic is only getting busier.

“We comment on it regularly at work, we used to have the heavy commute times, it’s just starting to blur now, traffic is heavy frequently almost all the time.”

On patrol this summer during the 100 deadliest days, Cpl. Jeff McConnell is constantly keeping an eye out in front and what’s behind him. “I’m always looking for traffic coming up behind me looking for aggressive driving by excessive speeds.”

And if you ever happen to get pulled over, Cpl. McConnell says they will turn on the lights when it’s safe to pull over and just listen to the trooper. “We always encourage people to don’t dig around, we understand that you’re probably reaching for your paperwork the problem is we don’t know who you are and sometime people are reaching for other things that could be unsafe for us.”

Before we pulled over Cpl. McConnell wanted to give a heads up to one particular spot that drivers have to be extra careful. The westbound on ramp at Garrity Boulevard in Nampa, especially during rush hour. “It’s a short ramp, and as you see with newer Interchanges like 10 Mile and Meridian they’re increasing the lengths of the ramp as they can.”

Remember when entering the freeway, you are responsible for yielding to on-coming traffic, not the other way around. And lastly with all the construction happening remember to slow down because the fines for speeding go up.