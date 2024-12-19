Two teens arrested in Gooding County homicide investigation

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — According to a Facebook post from the Gooding County Prosecutor, two teens, aged 15 and 17, were arrested in Jerome as suspects in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a body in a shallow grave in a rural area of Gooding County.

As previously reported by Idaho News 6, the grave was discovered on September 21, 2024, after the Sheriff's Office received a tip from the community.

According to a press release, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Dax Richins.

Both juveniles are being held in the Snake River Detention Center pending further proceedings.