Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGooding County

Actions

Two teens arrested in Gooding County homicide investigation

Two juveniles aged 15 and 17 were arrested as suspects in the murder investigation
Crime Scene
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — According to a Facebook post from the Gooding County Prosecutor, two teens, aged 15 and 17, were arrested in Jerome as suspects in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a body in a shallow grave in a rural area of Gooding County.

As previously reported by Idaho News 6, the grave was discovered on September 21, 2024, after the Sheriff's Office received a tip from the community.

According to a press release, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Dax Richins.

Both juveniles are being held in the Snake River Detention Center pending further proceedings.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights