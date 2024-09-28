Gooding County Sheriff's Office confirms discovery of homicide victim

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — The Gooding County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a homicide victim was found in a shallow grave in a rural area of Gooding County.

The grave was discovered on September 21, 2024, after the Sheriff's Office received a tip from the community.

The victim has not yet been identified, but initial investigations suggest foul play may be involved. The case is being treated as a homicide, and authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

More information will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office right away.

