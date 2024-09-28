Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGooding County

Actions

Gooding County Sheriff's Office confirms discovery of homicide victim

Gooding County Homicide
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Prathaan
Gooding County Homicide
Gooding County Homicide
Posted

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — The Gooding County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a homicide victim was found in a shallow grave in a rural area of Gooding County.

The grave was discovered on September 21, 2024, after the Sheriff's Office received a tip from the community.

The victim has not yet been identified, but initial investigations suggest foul play may be involved. The case is being treated as a homicide, and authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

More information will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office right away.

Contact here

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights